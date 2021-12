Pharmacy opening times in Hartlepool over the Christmas and New Year bank holidays

Boots, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, is one of the pharmacies open in town over the bank holiday period.

With three extra bank holidays over the festivities, people are urged to check the list below first of all if they unexpectedly need medicine.

Here then is a list of all pharmacies in the town which will be open over the holidays and when.

Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25):

Seaton Pharmacy, 68a Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, 10am-noon;

M Whitfield Ltd Pharmacy, Birkdale, 30 Victoria Road, Hartlepool, 5pm-7pm.

Boxing Day (Sunday, December 26):

Asda Pharmacy, Marina Way, Hartlepool, 10am-4pm;

Boots Pharmacy, Anchor Retail Park, Marina Way, Hartlepool, 10:30am-4.30pm;

Boots Pharmacy, Hartlepool Community Health Centre, Park Road, Hartlepool, 10am-5pm;

Boots Pharmacy, 89 Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, 10am-4pm;

Well Pharmacy, 107 York Road, Hartlepool, 9am-1pm.

Bank Holiday Monday, December 27:

Asda Pharmacy, Marina Way, Hartlepool, 10am-4pm;

Tesco Pharmacy, Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, 9am-1pm;

Boots Pharmacy, Anchor Retail Park, Marina Way, Hartlepool, 8.15am-5pm;

Boots Pharmacy, 89 Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, 10am-4pm;

Middle Warren Pharmacy, Unit 4, Middle Warren Local Centre, Mulberry Rise, Hartlepool, 7pm-9pm.

Bank Holiday Tuesday, December 28:

Asda Pharmacy, Marina Way, Hartlepool, 10:00-16:00

Winterbottom Pharmacy, Surgery Lane, Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool, 10am-noon;

Tesco Pharmacy, Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, 9am-1pm;

Boots Pharmacy, Anchor Retail Park, Marina Way, Hartlepool, 8.15am-5pm;

Boots Pharmacy, 89 Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, 10am-4pm.

New Year’s Day (Saturday, January 1):

Asda Pharmacy, Marina Way, Hartlepool, 9am-5pm;

Well Pharmacy, 107 York Road, Hartlepool, 9am-2pm;

Seaton Pharmacy, 68a Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, 9am-12.45pm;

Tesco Pharmacy, Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, 8am-6pm;

Clayfields Pharmacy, 76-78 Oxford Road, Hartlepool, 9am-5pm;

Boots Pharmacy, Anchor Retail Park, Marina Way, Hartlepool, 7.30am-midnight;

Boots Pharmacy, Hartlepool Community Health Centre, Park Road, Hartlepool, 7am-9pm;

Lloyds Pharmacy, 29 Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, 9am-noon;

Middle Warren Pharmacy, Unit 4, Middle Warren Local Centre, Mulberry Rise, Hartlepool, 9am-1pm;

West View Pharmacy, 7 Brus Corner, Hartlepool, 9am-1pm.

Bank Holiday Monday, January 3:

Boots Pharmacy, 89 Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, 10am-4pm;

Boots Pharmacy, Anchor Retail Park, Marina Way, Hartlepool, 9am-5pm;

Tesco Pharmacy, Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, 9am-1pm;

Asda Pharmacy, Marina Way, Hartlepool, 10am-4pm and 7pm-9pm.

