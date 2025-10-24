Take a look inside this stylish five-bed detached Hartlepool home currently on the market for £480,000.placeholder image
Take a look inside this stylish five-bed detached Hartlepool home currently on the market for £480,000.

‘Phenomenal’ Hartlepool home featuring night club, sauna and Finnish log cabin hits the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST
This large detached Hartlepool home that has been “transformed beyond all recognition” has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and plenty of room for entertaining.

This home in Meadowgate Drive, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £480,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

This large detached home in Hartlepool has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a sauna and bar.

1. Meadowgate Drive, Hartlepool

This large detached home in Hartlepool has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a sauna and bar. Photo: Rightmove

This entrance hall is bright and spacious and has a recently-installed oak and glass staircase leading to the first floor.

2. Entrance hall

This entrance hall is bright and spacious and has a recently-installed oak and glass staircase leading to the first floor. Photo: Rightmove

This large and spacious lounge can be found at the front of the house and has a contemporary media wall with illuminated shelving. It also features an inset log-effect living flame fire.

3. Lounge

This large and spacious lounge can be found at the front of the house and has a contemporary media wall with illuminated shelving. It also features an inset log-effect living flame fire. Photo: Rightmove

This "breathtaking" open-plan kitchen, diner and family room is the perfect place to relax and unwind and entertain family and friends. It features a breakfast bar with seating for eight people and a range of modern kitchen appliances.

4. Kitchen

This "breathtaking" open-plan kitchen, diner and family room is the perfect place to relax and unwind and entertain family and friends. It features a breakfast bar with seating for eight people and a range of modern kitchen appliances. Photo: Rightmove

