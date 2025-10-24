This home in Meadowgate Drive, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £480,000 and is being marketed by igomove.
1. Meadowgate Drive, Hartlepool
This large detached home in Hartlepool has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a sauna and bar. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This entrance hall is bright and spacious and has a recently-installed oak and glass staircase leading to the first floor. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge
This large and spacious lounge can be found at the front of the house and has a contemporary media wall with illuminated shelving. It also features an inset log-effect living flame fire. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This "breathtaking" open-plan kitchen, diner and family room is the perfect place to relax and unwind and entertain family and friends. It features a breakfast bar with seating for eight people and a range of modern kitchen appliances. Photo: Rightmove