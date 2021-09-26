Photo gallery: Hartlepool enjoys One Great Day for charity

Saturday’s event was organised by the town’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in aid of Stockton-based autism charity Daisy Chain and London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity. As our pictures show, a variety of summer fete-type activities and competitions kept families entertained while supporting the work of these two worthy causes.
1. Charity event
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Wheelie good day
Spinning the Wheel are Katie, 11, and Penny Temple, six.
Photo: Kevin Brady
One Great Day returned to Middleton Grange after a coronavirus-enforced break.
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. More and less
Kendall Tipp, of Xercise4less, cycles to raise more money.
Photo: Kevin Brady