Harry Ainsley, 11, and Jack Warrington, eight, try the giant connect 4 game during the One Great Day event charity event in Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Photo gallery: Hartlepool enjoys One Great Day for charity

Hartlepool enjoyed One Great Day and raised vital funds for two charities at the same time.

By Gavin Ledwith
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 11:55 am
Updated Sunday, 26th September 2021, 11:57 am

Saturday’s event was organised by the town’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in aid of Stockton-based autism charity Daisy Chain and London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity. As our pictures show, a variety of summer fete-type activities and competitions kept families entertained while supporting the work of these two worthy causes.

1. Charity event

The event was held in aid of Daisy Chain and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Wheelie good day

Spinning the Wheel are Katie, 11, and Penny Temple, six.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. One Great Day event in Middleton Gange Shopping Centre, on Saturday, in aid of Daisy Chain and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

One Great Day returned to Middleton Grange after a coronavirus-enforced break.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. More and less

Kendall Tipp, of Xercise4less, cycles to raise more money.

Photo: Kevin Brady

