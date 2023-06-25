News you can trust since 1877
Photo gallery: Hundreds of villagers enjoy Hartlepool's annual Greatham Feast picnic

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy a picnic at an historic event.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 25th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST

The Greatham Feast, now in its 562nd year, held the event on the village green on Sunday afternoon.

Among the entertainment on offer was the fiercely competitive running races for youngsters.

You can enjoy more Greatham Feast photos by clicking here.

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the summer sun at the Greatham Feast village picnic.

1. What a day

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the summer sun at the Greatham Feast village picnic. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Jahzara Esther Fleet, left, and Jack Innes, second left, with their friends competing in a race at the Greatham Feast picnic. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Running mates

Jahzara Esther Fleet, left, and Jack Innes, second left, with their friends competing in a race at the Greatham Feast picnic. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Look at the determination on the faces of these young competitors.

3. 'Look at them go!'

Look at the determination on the faces of these young competitors. Photo: Frank Reid

A competitor checks to see who is behind him in the Greatham Feast race.

4. 'They're behind you'

A competitor checks to see who is behind him in the Greatham Feast race. Photo: Frank Reid

