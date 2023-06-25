Photo gallery: Hundreds of villagers enjoy Hartlepool's annual Greatham Feast picnic

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy a picnic at an historic event.
The Greatham Feast, now in its 562nd year, held the event on the village green on Sunday afternoon.
Among the entertainment on offer was the fiercely competitive running races for youngsters.
1. What a day
Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the summer sun at the Greatham Feast village picnic. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Running mates
Jahzara Esther Fleet, left, and Jack Innes, second left, with their friends competing in a race at the Greatham Feast picnic. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. 'Look at them go!'
Look at the determination on the faces of these young competitors. Photo: Frank Reid
4. 'They're behind you'
A competitor checks to see who is behind him in the Greatham Feast race. Photo: Frank Reid