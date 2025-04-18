Photo special: Hartlepool folk enjoy their fish and chips on Good Fry-day

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 18th Apr 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 18:04 BST
Hungry Hartlepool folk descended upon the town’s fish and chip shops in huge numbers to enjoy their Good Fry-day fish and chips.

Mail photographer Frank Reid visited chippies across town on April 18 to picture people devouring their traditional treats after queueing patiently.

Just some of Frank Reid's Good Friday photos of people queueing and enjoying their fish and chips.

1. Good Fry-day

Just some of Frank Reid's Good Friday photos of people queueing and enjoying their fish and chips. Photo: Frank Reid

Teddy Hughes enjoys his fish and chips.

2. Hug-e portion

Teddy Hughes enjoys his fish and chips. Photo: Frank Reid

George Stokes with his fish and chips from Greg's, in Wynyard Road. Picture by Frank Reid.

3. By George

George Stokes with his fish and chips from Greg's, in Wynyard Road. Picture by Frank Reid. Photo: Frank Reid

Jane Davis tucks in. Picture by Frank Reid

4. Fishy fun

Jane Davis tucks in. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

