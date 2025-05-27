This May half-term, kids can eat for free or for £1 in a number of cafes, restaurants and hotels across the town.
Terms and conditions apply to individual outlets.
1. Tesco
This half term, kids can enjoy a free meal with any adult purchase in The Café from Monday to Friday. Terms and conditions apply. Photo: Frank Reid
2. ASDA
To kick start its 60th birthday celebrations, ASDA has cut the price of its ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deal to just 60p. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Morrisons
Get one free kid's meal with any adult meal over £5. This includes breakfasts, classics or food from The Chippy. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Travelodge
For every full-paying adult, children under 15 get breakfast for £1 each at hotels with a Bar Café. Photo: Frank Reid
