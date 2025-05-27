Looking for a cheap meal out this May half-term?Looking for a cheap meal out this May half-term?
Places in Hartlepool where kids can eat for FREE or just £1 this May half-term

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th May 2025, 11:39 BST
Looking for a cheap meal out? We’ve got you covered.

This May half-term, kids can eat for free or for £1 in a number of cafes, restaurants and hotels across the town.

Terms and conditions apply to individual outlets.

This half term, kids can enjoy a free meal with any adult purchase in The Café from Monday to Friday. Terms and conditions apply.

1. Tesco

To kick start its 60th birthday celebrations, ASDA has cut the price of its ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deal to just 60p.

2. ASDA

Get one free kid's meal with any adult meal over £5. This includes breakfasts, classics or food from The Chippy.

3. Morrisons

For every full-paying adult, children under 15 get breakfast for £1 each at hotels with a Bar Café.

4. Travelodge

