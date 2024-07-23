Looking for a cheap meal out? Here are just some of the places in Hartlepool where kids can eat for free or just £1.Looking for a cheap meal out? Here are just some of the places in Hartlepool where kids can eat for free or just £1.
Places in Hartlepool where kids can eat for FREE or just £1 this summer holiday

By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:33 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 15:34 BST
Looking for a cheap meal out? We’ve got you covered.

Here are 11 places in and around Hartlepool were kids can either eat for free or for just £1 during the school summer holidays.

Terms and conditions apply.

Kids at Pausa, in Dunelm, can enjoy a free mini meal with every £4 spent in the cafe, all day everyday.

1. Dunelm, Highpoint Retail Park, Hartlepool

Kids at Pausa, in Dunelm, can enjoy a free mini meal with every £4 spent in the cafe, all day everyday.Photo: Frank Reid

Kids can eat for just £1 in ASDA cafes across the country every day, with no minimum adult spend required.

2. ASDA, Marina Way, Hartlepool

Kids can eat for just £1 in ASDA cafes across the country every day, with no minimum adult spend required.Photo: Frank Reid

Two kids under the age of 16 can enjoy a free breakfast every day with one paying adult.

3. Brewers Fayre, Maritime Avenue, Hartlepool

Two kids under the age of 16 can enjoy a free breakfast every day with one paying adult.Photo: Frank Reid

Spend £4.49 and get one free kid's meals all day every day.

4. Morrisons, Clarence Road, Hartlepool

Spend £4.49 and get one free kid's meals all day every day.Photo: Frank Reid

