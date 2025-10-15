Councillors have unanimously rejected plans for a new children's home amid concerns around highway safety and the impact it would have on the character of the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to transform the three-bed terraced property at 72 Brenda Road.

The application from Jennifer Nyesom sought to provide a children’s home providing care for one looked-after child aged 11-18 requiring “general residential support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A management plan noted there would be one to two staff on-site during the day and one overnight, with the level of activity at the property reflecting that “of a standard family home.”

72 Brenda Road, Hartlepool. Pictue: Google Maps.

It added: “The home will integrate positively within the community, promoting neighbourly relations and community cohesion.”

The proposals went before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee after five objections were lodged by residents.

Locals concerns around the suitability of the location, the impact it would have on the surrounding community, increased noise and disturbance and parking and traffic issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council planning officers had recommended the application be approved, arguing it would “not give rise to adverse impacts upon the visual amenity, neighbour amenity, highway safety and car parking, ecology or any other planning matter.”

However, councillors voted unanimously to reject the plans over highway safety worries and the impact it would have on the character of the area, while also raising concerns around the property’s layout.

Cllr Carole Thompson described the location as “possibly the worst place you could think to put a house with a child.”

Cllr Aaron Roy, vice chair, added: “You consider the age and the needs that the child would require, the house wouldn’t be a good fit.”