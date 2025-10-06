Plans have been lodged to convert a property into a home for up to three looked-after young people.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to transform 18 Dunston Road.

The lawful development certificate application from Resicare Alliance secure confirmation that the specific use of the site as home for up to three looked-after young persons is lawful under planning regulations.

The independent care provider “prides itself on ensuring the homes they provide are welcoming and warm places to live which encourage young people to flourish and grow”, according to a supporting statement.

The property would operate as a “family home” for the young people who would be aged between seven and 18 and be in “full time education” with “a normal day to day routine as would be expected for any child”.

Staff would be present on a shift basis, with two carers on-site overnight and “up to three” in place during the day whenever the young people are present.

