Plans have been approved to transform a vacant shop unit into a new bar with a roof terrace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agents for the application, which was submitted by Darren Robson, say the alterations will reflect the historic character of the building and surrounding streets and will feature a roof terrace with a “small area” for visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premises, located within the Church Street Conservation Area, have been vacant for several years and are understood to have been previously used as a gallery and before that a washing machine repair shop.

12 Whitby Street, Hartlepool could be turned into a bar if plans are approved by Hartlepool Development Corporation. Picture by FRANK REID

The application falls within the remit of Hartlepool Development Corporation to make a final decision and a report from corporation planning officers has confirmed that the proposals have been approved.

It said: “The application will bring back into use a vacant building which is in a deteriorating condition, securing the optimum viable use for the building in support of its long term conservation.

“This will have a beneficial impact upon the vitality and viability of the street scene and support the regeneration of Whitby Street and the wider conservation area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds the applicant already owns and operates a similar facility in Scarborough Street.

The decision report states the premises shall not be open to customers outside the hours of 7am to midnight.

Conditions will also be in place to restrict the use of the roof terrace to between 10am and 8pm or sunset, whichever is sooner each day, and to prevent the playing of music on the terrace.

The approval came despite two objections being submitted by neighbouring premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reach Out Ministries next door, which has been helping people to get free from substances and alcohol, said it felt the proposed bar would not be good for its residents.

Another nearby resident also objected over noise fears, especially late at night, and loss of privacy from the roof terrace.

In a design statement, the agent for the application argued the overall appearance and layout will “be a significant improvement to the character and appearance of the site”.

It added the proposals will include a “modest restoration of the frontage of the property that reflects the historic character of the building”.