Plans for 14 flat development at site of former Seaton Carew joke shop

According to plans submitted by Horizon View Ltd, the works at The Front, close to the beach, would take place across the two separate residential properties which have been “converted and amended over the years for various uses”.

One of the units is currently home to four flats, while the other is vacant and “has been left in a state of disrepair” following its last known use as a 15-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) in 2017.

The latest development would use both buildings to create fourteen self-contained flats.

The Front, Seaton Carew

A design and access statement from planning agent ASP Services included in paperwork submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council said: “They [the properties] have been left in a state of disrepair by previous owners.

“Both properties have recently been purchased by a developer looking to bring them back to a modern 21st century standard whilst retaining and upgrading its original appearance and character.

“Given that the development is proposed to be an upgrade of the original/previous use we feel that this is a favourable proposal for this [part] vacant building.”

According to the plans, it is understood the current owners have begun work to combine the properties “to ensure the builds are retained as one and not changed separately”.

The two sites are both three storey Victorian mid-terrace properties built about 100 years ago and located in the Seaton Carew Conservation Area

Concerns have also been raised in planning documents over the roofs to both properties “having been subject to neglect and in an unsafe state”, which will require further works as part of the development.

Proposals add all plans have been designed to be “in keeping with the local area to harmonise” with its surroundings and “ensure its quality of design and end use”.

Planning documents note as well as being used as flats and HMOs, in the late 1970s into the 1980s on of the properties was also previously home to a joke shop.