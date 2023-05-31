The existing toilet blocks at Seaton Carew clock tower. Picture by FRANK REID

Council chiefs last year outlined how the existing public toilets at the listed art deco Clock Tower are nearly 90 years old making them difficult to maintain and any refurbishment “very expensive”.

Councillors agreed funding arrangements to provide £435,000 new facilities nearby due to issues with the existing site including flooding, large water use and “unpleasant smells”.

A full planning application has now been lodged by the local authority’s planning department for nine unisex toilet cubicles, and two accessibility toilets on a parcel of land to the north of Seaton’s car and coach park on Tees Road.

The proposed area at Seaton Carew coach and car park where the new toilet block could be built. Picture by FRANK REID

Officers have outlined how the new facilities would also look to improve disabled access and address vandalism and antisocial behaviour, with a 30p charge for use of the toilets.

The application is for seven modular units replicating the look of the existing colourful beach huts which have been located along the promenade since 2018.

The toilet proposals also include the provision of a dedicated “Changing Places” unit for those who require additional personal assistance.

A design and access statement submitted in support of the application said work first looked at options for the area after “a significant number of complaints from visitors regarding the existing toilets”.

It said: “It is anticipated that the toilet proposals will have a positive impact on the provision of facilities on offer at Seaton Carew, helping to support visitor enjoyment of the area and encouraging longer dwell times and repeat visits.

“A 2022 feasibility study identified that a modular build toilet unit would represent a long term cost effective replacement for the clock tower toilets, providing a good quality facility.”

The new toilets would be accessed via a contactless payment system, however there will be no charge for the Changing Places unit.

The facilities would be funded by £130,000 from the Neighbourhood Investment Programme, £95,000 from the Changing Places Fund and £210,000 in borrowing, as previously agreed by councillors.