Plans for new Nando's in former Frankie and Benny's diner in Hartlepool get go-ahead

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning chiefs earlier this year from Nando’s to make alterations to the unit in Anchor Retail Park, with a view to opening its first restaurant in the town.

The site at the retail park off Marina Way has been empty since Frankie & Benny’s diner closed last September.

Council planning officers have now confirmed plans by Nando’s to make alterations to the unit have been approved.

The former Frankie and Benny's which is set to become Nando's in Hartlepool.

The new alterations to the site will include new glazing, cladding and Corten panelling, together with outside seating and new signs.

A planning statement submitted by Firstplan on behalf of Nando’s, states the move will provide a boost to the area.

It said: “It will facilitate occupation of this large vacant restaurant by Nando’s and ensure a vibrant occupant for the future.

“The proposed alterations represent a significant investment on the part of the applicant into the site and the wider area in which it sits.

The entrance to the Anchor retail Park with the former Frankie and Benny's which is set to become Nando's in the background.

“It will deliver a package of alterations which ensure a very high standard of design and add vibrancy to the area, complementing the uses that are already in existence.”

The nearest of the restaurants to Hartlepool are currently in Middlesbrough and at Teesside Park.

Alterations to the outside will include full height frameless glazing to the west side, reclaimed timber cladding, corrugated ‘Corten’ rusted steel panels and hand-painted artwork panels.

No objections were submitted to the council over the plans, while one message of support was received from a resident.

A Lord Nelson Close resident said: “Strongly believe this will be well supported by the town’s people, will bring good employment opportunities to the Marina and will hopefully last longer than previous companies at the site.”

The unit was also formerly a Burger King.

A council planning report from officer Caitlin Morton confirmed the planned alterations by Nando’s have been approved.