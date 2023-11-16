Plans to build up to 1,200 new homes on the edge of Hartlepool are approved despite dozens of objections
Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the large-scale development over 44 hectares of land north of the A689.
The outline application from Lichfields seeks to provide up to 1,200 homes and associated parking, landscaping and infrastructure as part of the continued development of the Wynyard Park estate.
The local authority’s planning committee has now approved the proposals, despite 58 letters of objection being submitted by residents, with nine councillors voting in favour and one against.
This was in line with recommendations from council planning officers, who said the proposal represents “sustainable development” for Wynyard.
They added the plans would provide “additional range and choice” and a “steady pipeline” of housing for Hartlepool.
The approval is subject to a legal agreement securing 18% on-site affordable housing and substantial developer financial contributions towards education, NHS provision, sports facilities, highways, footpaths and more for the area.
A sports hub featuring a 3G pitch and a full size adult grass pitch will also be built.
Concerns from residents included there not being “enough infrastructure to support the number of houses being built”.
Keith Malcolm, chair of Wynyard Parish Council (Hartlepool), said they were “deeply concerned” about homes being built on land originally designated for other uses, such as community and recreational.
He said: “Whilst we understand Rome wasn’t built in a day, Wynyard Park has been a habitable community for several years now yet is still without a primary school, shops, post office, not even a post box, there is no GP or pharmacy.”