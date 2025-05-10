Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged to provide new supported living accommodation in Hartlepool for up to five residents.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to transform the property at 14 Elm Grove.

The application from Active Care Group seeks to convert the house to provide a “step-down supported living space for residents requiring complex care”.

A planning statement notes the development would allow up to five occupants “to live in a more independent environment whilst maintaining support” with the property “under 24 hour staffed care”.

14 Elm Grove, Hartlepool. Pic Via Google Maps.

It adds: “The individuals supported would be local to the area or from close surrounding areas.”

Planning documents note the proposals would create four full-time jobs and one part-time role.

While residents would have their own rooms with locks, the development would feature shared kitchen, living and bathroom facilities with an emphasis on “communal living”.

A decision is expected by the council in June.