Rossmere Way resident Peter Joyce is concerned over speeding drivers.

Peter Joyce says he and fellow residents on Rossmere Way have been complaining to Hartlepool Borough Council about the issue for eight years.

A speed survey carried out over a five-day period in April found hundreds of drivers breaking the road’s 30mph limit with a small number travelling between 51mph and 66mph.

Mr Joyce says action needs to be taken as the road is on a school run and lots of people cross the road when going in and out of Rossmere Park.

He adds that while numerous road safety and traffic calming schemes have been approved by the council in other parts of the town, including a number of 20mph zones, little has been done on Rossmere Way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council says the road is a priority for enforcement and several safety measures have been added in recent years. But Mr Joyce isn’t impressed.

“I’m very frustrated as well as the residents,” he said. “I cannot understand why every road round us is either 20mph or has speed humps installed to provide protection for the kids on the school run and around the area but not Rossmere Way.

“It’s becoming to the point where someone is going to get seriously hurt and hopefully not killed.”

The recent survey was commissioned by the council after Mr Joyce handed in a 100-name petition in December.

Ward Councillor Tony Richardson is also backing the calls and said: “There has been a fatality on that road a few years ago.

“It needs something putting in place.”

Hartlepool council says the combined average speed for the road is 30.5mph and the combined speed at which 85% of traffic is travelling at or below is 35.7mph.

A spokesperson said: “The council has undertaken a great deal of work on Rossmere Way as part of an ongoing campaign focused on safety improvements.

“In response to the concerns of the community, Rossmere Way is currently classed as one of the priority enforcement sites and a number of safety measures have been introduced in recent years, including the installation of electronic vehicle-activated signs, pedestrian islands, central hatching (which narrows the driving lane and encourages slower speeds) and increased police enforcement.

“Two traffic surveys have also been undertaken, with results showing average speeds are just above the acceptable threshold, meaning speed enforcement will continue as a result.

“Whilst some cars do travel faster than desirable on this road, speed humps or a 20mph limit are not suitable measures for a main road such as this.