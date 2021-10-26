Plea for information after Hartlepool man's death
An appeal has been made to trace relatives of a man following his death at the age of 51.
Cleveland Police have stressed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death last week of Hartlepool man Stephen Hamilton.
They have urged members of his family to contact coroners’ officers.
The force said in a statement released this week: “Teesside Coroners’ Office is appealing for relatives of 51-year-old Stephen Hamilton, of Baden Street, in Hartlepool, after he sadly passed away on Friday, 22nd October.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
“Relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroners’ Office on (01642) 729350.”
Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.