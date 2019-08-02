Plea to tackle nuisance bikers in Hartlepool 'before someone is killed'
A community leader has pleaded with the new chief constable to do something about dangerous off road bikes ‘before someone is killed’.
Residents say the situation with nuisance quad and trial bikers has reached a ‘critical level’ with riders blasting around streets and green spaces in the Fens area of Hartlepool
Now Robert Smith, chair of the Fens Residents Association, has written to new Cleveland Police Chief Constable Richard Lewis urging him to tackle the situation before someone is seriously hurt or killed.
Mr Smith says many people do not report incidents on the 101 police number as they feel nothing will be done.
In his letter to Chief Constable Lewis, he said: “Regardless of the refusals to report the incidents to the police efforts must now be significantly stepped up before the inevitable fatality occurs.
“The off roaders are now racing around the estate all day and even through the night.
“If CCTV is employed they just cover up with balaclavas and perform for the camera. I suggest that a team of your officers, ward councillors and the residents association should be established to get down to brass tasks ASAP.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Cleveland Police say they are looking to tackle the antisocial use of motorbikes and off road bikes across Cleveland by working closely with partners in local authorities, land owners, housing providers and the Youth Offending Team.
Since 2017, Operation Endurance takes a multi-agency approach to work with communities to gather information and intelligence, seize vehicles and identify offenders.
A police spokesman said: “There have been a number of recent ‘days of action’ under Operation Endurance, whereby officers from the local neighbourhood teams alongside officers from the Motorcycle Unit, Special Constabulary and enforcement teams from the local authority have patrolled hot spot areas and acted on intelligence with the aim of seizing illegal off road bikes and tackling offenders.
“Police have recently been making enquiries regarding the identity of a male who was photographed riding an off-road bike in the Fens area. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the male and deal with any offences committed.”
Police urged victims or anyone with information to call them on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.