Plea to trace family of Hartlepool man in his sixties who died this week

William Wilson of Grange Road, sadly died on Wednesday, August 10.
An appeal has been issued for any relatives of William to contact the coroner’s office.
A statement on behalf of Teesside Coroner’s Office said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious.
“Any relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroners Office on 01642 729350.”