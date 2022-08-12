Plea to trace family of Hartlepool man in his sixties who died this week

Teesside Coroners Office is appealing for help to trace the relatives of a Hartlepool man who passed away earlier this week at the age of 61.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 12th August 2022, 1:14 pm

William Wilson of Grange Road, sadly died on Wednesday, August 10.

An appeal has been issued for any relatives of William to contact the coroner’s office.

A statement on behalf of Teesside Coroner’s Office said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Teesside Coroner's Court is appealing for relatives of Hartlepool man William Wilson to contact them following his death.

Most Popular

“Any relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroners Office on 01642 729350.”

Read More

Read More
Suspected petrol bomb attack prompts appeal for witnesses by Cleveland Police
HartlepoolGrange Road