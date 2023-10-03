Plea to trace relatives after Hartlepool man dies aged 70
A plea has been made to trace relatives of a pensioner following his death.
Teesside Coroners’ Office is appealing for family of Raymond Buckle, 70, of Warren Road, in Hartlepool, to contact them following his death on September 21.
In a statement issued on behalf of the office, Cleveland Police said: “His death is not being treated as suspicious.
“Mr Buckle may have relatives in the Durham area.
“Any relatives are asked to contact the coroners’ office on (01642) 729350.”