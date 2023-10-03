News you can trust since 1877
Plea to trace relatives after Hartlepool man dies aged 70

A plea has been made to trace relatives of a pensioner following his death.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 17:01 BST
Teesside Coroners’ Office is appealing for family of Raymond Buckle, 70, of Warren Road, in Hartlepool, to contact them following his death on September 21.

In a statement issued on behalf of the office, Cleveland Police said: “His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Mr Buckle may have relatives in the Durham area.

“Any relatives are asked to contact the coroners’ office on (01642) 729350.”

