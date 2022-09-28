Plea to trace relatives after Hartlepool man dies at home
A plea has been made to trace relatives of a man who has died at his home.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “The coroner is appealing for relatives of 73-year-old Arthur Hutchinson, who passed away at his home address in Honiton Way, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, 27th September.
"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Relatives can call the coroner's office on (01642) 729350.