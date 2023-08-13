Plea to trace relatives after pensioner dies in hospital
Hospital bosses have issued an appeal to trace the relatives of a pensioner who has died in hospital.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 13th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
George Dobson Matthews, who is believed to have previously lived in Hartlepool, was aged 73 and lived in Northallerton.
Middlesbrough’s James Cook Hospital said in a statement: “We are trying to trace the relatives of George Dobson Matthews, who sadly died on Saturday, 5 August, in Friarage Hospital.
“George lived in Northallerton and was 73 years old.
“Please could relatives contact our bereavement services on (01642) 835929 or (01642) 835638 (8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday).”