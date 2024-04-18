Plea to trace relatives of Hartlepool man after his death at home

A plea has been made to trace relatives of a man who died at home.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Apr 2024, 08:34 BST
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The coroner is appealing for relatives of 67-year-old Christopher Eyels, who died at his home on Castleton Road, in Hartlepool, on Sunday, 7 April.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

“Relatives are asked to contact the coroner’s office on (01642) 729350.”

