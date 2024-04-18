Plea to trace relatives of Hartlepool man after his death at home
A plea has been made to trace relatives of a man who died at home.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The coroner is appealing for relatives of 67-year-old Christopher Eyels, who died at his home on Castleton Road, in Hartlepool, on Sunday, 7 April.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
“Relatives are asked to contact the coroner’s office on (01642) 729350.”