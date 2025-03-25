Plea to trace relatives of Hartlepool man Patrick Philip Murray following his death this week
A plea has been made to trace relatives of pensioner following his death earlier this week
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon: “The coroner's office are appealing to the relatives of Patrick Philip Murray, of St Joseph’s Court, in Hartlepool.
"The 75-year-old sadly died on Monday, 24th March. If you are a family member or know who is family are please call (01642) 729350.”
