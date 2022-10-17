News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Plea to trace relatives of Hartlepool man who died at the weekend

The Coroners’ Office has issued an appeal to trace the relatives of a 68-year-old Hartlepool man who died at the weekend.

By Pamela Bilalova
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 2:05pm

Kenneth Barker, of Fraser Court in Hartlepool, sadly passed away on Saturday (October 15).

Teesside Coroners’ Office has confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and has made a plea to trace his relatives.

In a statement issued via Cleveland Police, the Coroners’ Office added: “Relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroners’ Office on (01642) 729350.”

The Coroners Offiice has made a plea to trace the relatives of a man who died at the weekend.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Child taken to hospital following collision in Hartlepool’s Winterbottom Avenue
HartlepoolCleveland Police