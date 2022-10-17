Plea to trace relatives of Hartlepool man who died at the weekend
The Coroners’ Office has issued an appeal to trace the relatives of a 68-year-old Hartlepool man who died at the weekend.
Kenneth Barker, of Fraser Court in Hartlepool, sadly passed away on Saturday (October 15).
Teesside Coroners’ Office has confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and has made a plea to trace his relatives.
In a statement issued via Cleveland Police, the Coroners’ Office added: “Relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroners’ Office on (01642) 729350.”