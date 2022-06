Linda Callahan, of Oxford Road in Hartlepool, sadly passed away on Saturday, June 11, at the age of 70.

A statement on behalf of Teesside Coroner’s Office has said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

A plea has been made to find any relatives of Linda. They are asked to contact Teesside Coroner’s Office on (01642) 729350.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...