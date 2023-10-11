News you can trust since 1877
Plea to trace relatives of late Hartlepool woman Jacqueline Vasey so that they can attend her funeral

An plea has been issued to trace relatives of a dead woman so that they can attend her funeral.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Oct 2023, 19:50 BST- 1 min read
Hartlepool Borough Council said in a statement on Wednesday: “An appeal has been made to try to trace any surviving relatives or friends of a lady who sadly passed away at home in Hartlepool.

“Miss Jacqueline Vasey passed away aged 53. It is believed she may also have had links to the County Durham area.

“The user property and finance team within Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult services division is very keen to trace any surviving relatives or friends of Miss Vasey at this sad time so that they can attend her funeral and would be grateful if they could please get in touch as soon as possible.

“The user property and finance team can be contacted on (01429) 803054 or email [email protected].”

