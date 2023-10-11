Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool Borough Council said in a statement on Wednesday: “An appeal has been made to try to trace any surviving relatives or friends of a lady who sadly passed away at home in Hartlepool.

“Miss Jacqueline Vasey passed away aged 53. It is believed she may also have had links to the County Durham area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The user property and finance team within Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult services division is very keen to trace any surviving relatives or friends of Miss Vasey at this sad time so that they can attend her funeral and would be grateful if they could please get in touch as soon as possible.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The user property and finance team can be contacted on (01429) 803054 or email [email protected].”