Plea to trace relatives of woman who died at home in Hartlepool at the weekend

A statement on behalf of Teesside Coroner’s Office said: “Any relatives of Kathleen Garbutt, of Bridgend Close, in Hartlepool, are asked to contact the Coroner’s Office.

Teesside Coroner's Court is appealing for relatives of Hartlepool woman Kathleen Garbutt to contact them following her death.

“Please contact Teesside Coroner’s Office on (01642) 729350.”