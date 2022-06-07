Plea to trace relatives of woman who died at home in Hartlepool at the weekend

Kathleen Garbutt, of Bridgend Close, sadly passed away on Sunday, June 5, at the age of 75.
An appeal has been issued for any relatives of Kathleen to contact the coroner’s office.
A statement on behalf of Teesside Coroner’s Office said: “Any relatives of Kathleen Garbutt, of Bridgend Close, in Hartlepool, are asked to contact the Coroner’s Office.
“Kathleen, 75, sadly passed away at home on 5th June; there are no suspicious circumstance surrounding her death.
“Please contact Teesside Coroner’s Office on (01642) 729350.”