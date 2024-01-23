News you can trust since 1877
'Please avoid the area if you can' - Hartlepool firefighters tackle large blaze at Seaton Carew landfill site

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen over large parts of Hartlepool as firefighters tackle a blaze at a landfill site.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 09:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 10:11 GMT
The incident at Seaton Meadows is believed to have started at just after 8am.

Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed that four appliances have attended the scene.

A spokesperson added: “Cleveland Fire Brigade were called on 23/01/24 at 08.04 to an incident on Seaton Meadows landfill site in Hartlepool. Four fire engines are at the scene.

A view of Tuesday morning's blaze from Brenda Road.A view of Tuesday morning's blaze from Brenda Road.
A view of Tuesday morning's blaze from Brenda Road.

"Please avoid the area if you can. We would advise residents within proximity to the site to keep all doors and windows closed.”

Cleveland Police added: “Officers are in the area supporting our fire brigade colleagues and monitoring the situation. We appreciate your patience if your travel is being affected.”

One onlooker said: “Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen across town.

"It looks like a large fire on top of Seaton Meadows.

A reader picture of the Tuesday morning blaze at Seaton Carew.A reader picture of the Tuesday morning blaze at Seaton Carew.
A reader picture of the Tuesday morning blaze at Seaton Carew.
"Diggers could be be seen at the top trying to clear the site while the fire was tackled with hoses.

"It looked very dramatic.”

We will bring you more on this breaking story as we get it.

