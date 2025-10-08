Upcoming Channel 5 drama The Family Secret is being filmed in Hartlepool.placeholder image
Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson and The Durrells' Callum Woodhouse spotted filming in Hartlepool for new Channel 5 drama The Family Secret

By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:54 BST
Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson and The Durrells’ Callum Woodhouse have been spotted filming in Hartlepool ahead of the new Channel 5 drama series The Family Secret.

Produced by North East based production company Lonesome Pine, this four-part psychological drama series stars One Day and Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson as Amanda Blakefield and Harry Potter and All Creatures Great and Small’s Matthew Lewis as husband Jimmy.

Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson has been spotted on the Headland filming for The Family Secret ahead of its release on Channel 5 in 2026.

Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson has been spotted on the Headland filming for The Family Secret ahead of its release on Channel 5 in 2026. Photo: Stu Norton

The series, which is funded by North East Screen in association with Sphere Abacus, follows the life of Amanda after she is left a large inheritance by a man she has never met or heard of before.

