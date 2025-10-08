Produced by North East based production company Lonesome Pine, this four-part psychological drama series stars One Day and Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson as Amanda Blakefield and Harry Potter and All Creatures Great and Small’s Matthew Lewis as husband Jimmy.
Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson has been spotted on the Headland filming for The Family Secret ahead of its release on Channel 5 in 2026. Photo: Stu Norton
Photo: Stu Norton
Eleanor Thomlinson has starred in a number of films and TV series including Poldark, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and The War of the Worlds. Photo: Stu Norton
The series, which is funded by North East Screen in association with Sphere Abacus, follows the life of Amanda after she is left a large inheritance by a man she has never met or heard of before. Photo: Stu Norton