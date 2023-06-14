News you can trust since 1877
Police appeal after cyclist injured in Hartlepool collision

A female cyclist suffered a host of injuries after a collision with a car.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:47 BST

The incident happened at around 8.50pm on Tuesday, June 13, when a woman was riding a pedal bike on a street just off Avenue Road.

Cleveland Police say a white vehicle turned into the road and hit the back of her bike wheel, causing the woman to fall off and suffer minor injuries to her arm, leg, hip and head.

The male driver stopped and spoke with the woman before leaving the scene without exchanging details.

Hartlepool Police Station, in Avenue Road, Hartlepool.Hartlepool Police Station, in Avenue Road, Hartlepool.
Officers are appealing to speak with the driver, anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident or the driver to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 114558.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PoliceHartlepoolCleveland Police