Police appeal after death of 47-year-old Hartlepool man
An appeal has been made to trace relatives of a Hartlepool man following his death.
A statement released by Cleveland Police on Sunday said: “Teesside Coroner’s Office is appealing for the relatives of 47-year-old Paul Boaler, of May Street, Hartlepool, who sadly passed away on Saturday, 16th August.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
“Any relatives are asked to contact Teesside Coroner’s Office on (01642) 729350.”