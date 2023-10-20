Police appeal for information after elderly man is robbed on doorstep in Hartlepool
and live on Freeview channel 276
The victim first noticed the suspect on a grassed area in Clifton Avenue at around 5pm on Tuesday, October 17, as he was putting out his bins.
He robber knocked on the victim’s door and asked him for petrol money. The victim gave him some change and he left.
The suspect returned to the address at around 6pm and grabbed the man’s wallet before pushing him back into the house.
The raider, who appears to be sleeping rough, made off down Clifton Avenue in the direction of St Paul’s Road.
He is described as a white male, aged 20 to 30, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with dark features, a pale complexion a and northern accent.
He is also believed to have been wearing dark clothing and a blue or grey hooded jacket, dark bottoms and black laced up boots.
Call police 101 with information.