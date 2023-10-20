News you can trust since 1877
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Police appeal for information after elderly man is robbed on doorstep in Hartlepool

Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was robbed on his doorstep by a man in Hartlepool.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:04 BST
The victim first noticed the suspect on a grassed area in Clifton Avenue at around 5pm on Tuesday, October 17, as he was putting out his bins.

He robber knocked on the victim’s door and asked him for petrol money. The victim gave him some change and he left.

The suspect returned to the address at around 6pm and grabbed the man’s wallet before pushing him back into the house.

Hartlepool Police Station, Avenue Road, Hartlepool.
The raider, who appears to be sleeping rough, made off down Clifton Avenue in the direction of St Paul’s Road.

He is described as a white male, aged 20 to 30, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with dark features, a pale complexion a and northern accent.

He is also believed to have been wearing dark clothing and a blue or grey hooded jacket, dark bottoms and black laced up boots.

Call police 101 with information.

