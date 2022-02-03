Police appeal for information after safe is found in Hartlepool garden
Officers are appealing for information after a safe was located in a garden in Hartlepool.
The safe was found by a member of the public in a garden the Trentbrooke Avenue on Tuesday, February 2, and police are now trying to find its owner or anyone with information about the circumstances of the safe.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police tam shared a picture of the safe on social media and said: “Neighbourhood police officers are appealing for information after a member of the public has located a safe in a garden in the Trentbrooke Avenue area of Hartlepool, on Tuesday 2nd February.
“Neighbourhood officers have recovered the safe (pictured) and would ask for the owner of the safe, anyone with information as to the circumstances of the safe, or anyone with CCTV footage in the area between 2.30pm and 6.30pm to call Cleveland Police on 101.”
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously as well at www.crim estoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.