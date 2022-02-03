Police appeal for information after safe is found in Hartlepool garden

Officers are appealing for information after a safe was located in a garden in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 4:36 pm

The safe was found by a member of the public in a garden the Trentbrooke Avenue on Tuesday, February 2, and police are now trying to find its owner or anyone with information about the circumstances of the safe.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police tam shared a picture of the safe on social media and said: “Neighbourhood police officers are appealing for information after a member of the public has located a safe in a garden in the Trentbrooke Avenue area of Hartlepool, on Tuesday 2nd February.

“Neighbourhood officers have recovered the safe (pictured) and would ask for the owner of the safe, anyone with information as to the circumstances of the safe, or anyone with CCTV footage in the area between 2.30pm and 6.30pm to call Cleveland Police on 101.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The safe was found in a garden in Hartlepool on Tuesday./Photo: Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously as well at www.crim estoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Read More

Read More
Hartlepool van driver has vehicle seized and sold after he illegally dumped frid...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

PoliceHartlepoolCleveland Police