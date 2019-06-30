Police appeal launched to find missing man as concerns for his wellbeing grow
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 62-year-old man as concerns for his welfare grow.
Joseph McGarry was last seen in Stockton at 9am on Friday, June 21.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team has shared the appeal on social media.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “He is white, 6ft tall, bald head, with a tanned complexion. Last seen wearing light blue ripped jeans, and a t-shirt of unknown colour.
“He has tattoos on both arms and hands, and also has a distinctive tattoo, on the back of his head – hands clasped together in a praying formation.”
It is believed Mr McGarry may be in the Durham area.
Police are concerned for his wellbeing, and urge members of the public to come forwards with any information leading to his safe return.
Any information on the whereabouts of Joseph, please contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 108390.