Police appeal to trace relatives of Hartlepool man after his death in Cardiff

Police have appealed for relatives to contact them following a pensioner’s death.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 08:50 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Our colleagues at South Wales Police are appealing for relatives of the late 75-year-old Fred Harker, who was originally from the Hartlepool area but moved to Cardiff in the 1970s.

“Mr Harker sadly passed away on Sunday, 4th June.

“Any relatives are asked to contact South Wales Police on 101, reference 2300182919.”

