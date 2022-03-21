Police called out after 999 alert about man's threats
Police have been called out following reports of a man threatening to harm himself.
Monday, 21st March 2022, 5:13 pm
A group of what appears to be armed officers were pictured in Yoden Way, Peterlee, after the alarm was raised.
Durham Police have confirmed that they were called at 12.10pm on Monday, March 20, following the reports that the man was threatening to harm himself at a property in the town.
A spokesman for the force said just before 4pm: “The incident remains ongoing.”
