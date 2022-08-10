Police called to Stranton Cemetery after reports of a woman stealing from graves

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Stranton Cemetery just after 7:05am on Wednesday morning (August 10) following report of a man and woman involved in a verbal altercation at the cemetery.

It was believed that the woman had been stealing from graves, but Cleveland Police have said there were no confirmed offences.

Police said: “Officers did an area search for the woman and there was no one matching the description. No one was arrested.”

