Police called to Stranton Cemetery after reports of a woman stealing from graves

Officers were called to Stranton Cemetery just after 7:05am on Wednesday morning (August 10) following report of a man and woman involved in a verbal altercation at the cemetery.
It was believed that the woman had been stealing from graves, but Cleveland Police have said there were no confirmed offences.
Police said: “Officers did an area search for the woman and there was no one matching the description. No one was arrested.”
