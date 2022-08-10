Police called to Stranton Cemetery after reports of a woman stealing from graves

The area of Stranton Cemetery was searched after concerns a woman had been stealing from graves.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 2:57 pm

Officers were called to Stranton Cemetery just after 7:05am on Wednesday morning (August 10) following report of a man and woman involved in a verbal altercation at the cemetery.

It was believed that the woman had been stealing from graves, but Cleveland Police have said there were no confirmed offences.

Police said: “Officers did an area search for the woman and there was no one matching the description. No one was arrested.”

Police were called to Stranton Cemetery early on Wednesday morning.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Hartlepool man descended into viewing child abuse images after death of father
PoliceCleveland Police