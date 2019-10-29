Police confirm Shannen Alderson, 13, has been found
A 13-year-old girl who was missing from the Hartlepool area has been found.
Shannen Alderson was last seen at around midday on Monday, October 28, at an address on Leyburn Street, Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police appealed for the public to help trace Shannen who has connections to the Horden and Peterlee areas.
On Tuesday, October 29 at around 1.15pm, police confirmed that she had been found.
A spokesman for the Force said: “Thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.”