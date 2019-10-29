Police confirm Shannen Alderson, 13, has been found

Have you seen Shannen Alderson?

Shannen Alderson was last seen at around midday on Monday, October 28, at an address on Leyburn Street, Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police appealed for the public to help trace Shannen who has connections to the Horden and Peterlee areas.

On Tuesday, October 29 at around 1.15pm, police confirmed that she had been found.