Police contact family of missing Jayden Moore after body found in the Hartlepool area

Police have confirmed the body of a man has been located in the Hartlepool area on Monday morning (May 30).

Cleveland Police have said that no formal identification has taken place yet, but the family of missing Jayden Moore, 19, have been informed.

Cleveland Police said: “Cleveland Police can confirm that the body of a man was sadly located in the Hartlepool area this morning, Monday 30th May.

“Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, the family of missing 19-year-old Jayden Moore have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the Coroner.”