Police in Hartlepool appeal to find the owner of 'quantity of cash' handed in at station
A “quantity of cash” has been handed in to police in Hartlepool as officers look to reunite it with its rightful owner.
The money was handed in to Hartlepool Police Station on Tuesday, November 28.
In a social media post, the force stated: “Police want to reunite a quantity of cash which was found in Hartlepool with its rightful owner in time for Christmas.
“If you believe this belongs to you, please get in touch and tell us where and when it was lost and how much. CCTV inquiries are being carried out.”
Call 101, quoting event number 234708.