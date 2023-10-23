News you can trust since 1877
Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing Hartlepool man

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a Hartlepool man after concerns were raised about his welfare.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Kevin Willis, 37, was last seen at around 2pm on Saturday, October 21, in the Helmsley Street area of Hartlepool.

He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, has brown hair, green eyes and a slim build.

He was wearing dark clothing, possibly riding a black Reebok bike and may have a head injury.

If anyone has information, they are urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 210387.

