Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing Hartlepool man
Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a Hartlepool man after concerns were raised about his welfare.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kevin Willis, 37, was last seen at around 2pm on Saturday, October 21, in the Helmsley Street area of Hartlepool.
He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, has brown hair, green eyes and a slim build.
He was wearing dark clothing, possibly riding a black Reebok bike and may have a head injury.
If anyone has information, they are urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 210387.