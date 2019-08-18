Police launch appeal to find missing Hartlepool man Adam Thomas
An appeal has been launched to find a missing Hartlepool man last seen in the town centre.
By Fiona Thompson
Sunday, 18 August, 2019, 15:57
Cleveland Police are looking for Adam Thomas, 21, who was last seen at around 11pm yesterday, Saturday, August 17, at a property on Church Street.
He is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall and slim with brown hair, which is shorter than in the photograph issued, and he was wearing red shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call on 101, quoting event 141823.