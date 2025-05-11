Police make arrests after man taken to James Cook following 'serious collision' in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th May 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 11:12 BST
Cleveland Police have arrested two people after a young man “with serious injuries” was airlifted to James Cook hospital on Saturday, May 10, following an incident in Northgate.placeholder image
The incident happened shortly before 7pm on Saturday, May 10, in Northgate, Hartlepool, and involved a motorbike and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, in his 20s, was taken to James Cook University Hospital in a serious condition.

Two people, aged 18 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in police custody.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers are appealing for anyone with information or any relevant dashcam footage following a serious collision in Hartlepool.

“Any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage are urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 083783.”

A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We received a call at 18.52 on Saturday, 10 May, 2025 to reports of a person injured as a result of an incident between a motorbike and a pedestrian on Northgate, in Hartlepool.

"We sent an emergency ambulance, a rapid response paramedic and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.

"The patient was a young man with serious injuries who was pre-alerted to James Cook hospital and transported by air ambulance for further treatment."

A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance said: “On Saturday, our critical care team was activated at 7.01pm to reports of a road traffic collision in the Headland area of Hartlepool.

“We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 7.10pm.

“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before airlifting them to hospital.”

