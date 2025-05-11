Police make arrests after man taken to James Cook following 'serious collision' in Hartlepool
The incident happened shortly before 7pm on Saturday, May 10, in Northgate, Hartlepool, and involved a motorbike and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, in his 20s, was taken to James Cook University Hospital in a serious condition.
Two people, aged 18 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in police custody.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers are appealing for anyone with information or any relevant dashcam footage following a serious collision in Hartlepool.
“Any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage are urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 083783.”
A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We received a call at 18.52 on Saturday, 10 May, 2025 to reports of a person injured as a result of an incident between a motorbike and a pedestrian on Northgate, in Hartlepool.
"We sent an emergency ambulance, a rapid response paramedic and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance.
"The patient was a young man with serious injuries who was pre-alerted to James Cook hospital and transported by air ambulance for further treatment."
A spokesperson for the Great North Air Ambulance said: “On Saturday, our critical care team was activated at 7.01pm to reports of a road traffic collision in the Headland area of Hartlepool.
“We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 7.10pm.
“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before airlifting them to hospital.”