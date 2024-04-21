Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Sunday: “At 1.35pm on Sunday, 21 April, a police vehicle was involved in a collision with a Land Rover on Cowpen Lane, in Billingham.

“The police vehicle was on a blue light call when the collision occurred.

“Paramedics from North East Ambulance Service attended to the scene and assessed two officers inside the van.

"One officer has been taken to University Hospital of North Tees in a serious but stable condition.

“The driver of the Land Rover is not believed to have sustained an injury.

“Inquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 072612.”