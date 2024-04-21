Police officer is 'serious but stable' in hospital following two-vehicle crash in Billingham

A police officer is in “a serious but stable condition” after they were taken to hospital following a crash involving a force vehicle.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Apr 2024, 16:48 BST
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Sunday: “At 1.35pm on Sunday, 21 April, a police vehicle was involved in a collision with a Land Rover on Cowpen Lane, in Billingham.

“The police vehicle was on a blue light call when the collision occurred.

Paramedics from North East Ambulance Service attended to the scene and assessed two officers inside the van.

A police officer has been described as "serious" after they were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash while on duty.

"One officer has been taken to University Hospital of North Tees in a serious but stable condition.

“The driver of the Land Rover is not believed to have sustained an injury.

“Inquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 072612.”

