Police officers win bravery award after saving man’s life at Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Park

PC Steven Robinson and PC Beth Gardiner were on patrol in Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Park when they saw a man slumped on the pavement.

PC Robinson said: “We thought maybe he’s had a good night out, had a few too many drinks. But when we got a bit closer we thought there was something more sinister.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers realised that the man had tried to hang himself.

PC Steven Robinson and PC Beth Gardiner saved a man's life in Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park.

They ran out of their van, got the man free, administered first aid and called an ambulance.

Thankfully, the man survived and the two constables have now received a Cleveland Police Federation Bravery Award for their actions in September of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Gardiner said: “We weren’t expecting the situation, so we just did what we could, and cut him down. Thankfully he came back around pretty quickly, but it was really daunting and scary.”

PC Robinson continued: “All officers have got a certain level of training in first aid. But I’d like to think that, even if I was a member of the public, I’d have stopped and tried to do something.

"It is part of our job, though – we’re not just there to fight crime. We are there to help people, and ultimately that’s what we did that night.”

Cleveland Police Federation Chair Stephen Williams-Reader said: “What absolutely superb life saving work from Steven and Beth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It takes a huge level of bravery to go towards incidents like this and step forward to try and save someone’s life.

“I applaud these officers’ quick actions in identifying the man was in trouble and providing first aid until the ambulance arrived. They undoubtedly saved his life. They are total heroes. We are very proud of them.”

PC Robinson and PC Gardiner will attend the first ever Cleveland Police Federation Bravery Awards on Thursday, March 30.

At the event a winner will be announced who will travel to London for the National Police Federation Bravery Awards in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad