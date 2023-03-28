News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
4 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
7 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
9 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
9 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
10 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Police officers win bravery award after saving man’s life at Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Park

Two officers whose courage and quick actions on a routine patrol saved a man’s life have scooped a bravery award.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:08 BST

PC Steven Robinson and PC Beth Gardiner were on patrol in Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Park when they saw a man slumped on the pavement.

PC Robinson said: “We thought maybe he’s had a good night out, had a few too many drinks. But when we got a bit closer we thought there was something more sinister.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The officers realised that the man had tried to hang himself.

PC Steven Robinson and PC Beth Gardiner saved a man's life in Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park.
PC Steven Robinson and PC Beth Gardiner saved a man's life in Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park.
PC Steven Robinson and PC Beth Gardiner saved a man's life in Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park.
Most Popular

They ran out of their van, got the man free, administered first aid and called an ambulance.

Thankfully, the man survived and the two constables have now received a Cleveland Police Federation Bravery Award for their actions in September of last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Gardiner said: “We weren’t expecting the situation, so we just did what we could, and cut him down. Thankfully he came back around pretty quickly, but it was really daunting and scary.”

PC Robinson continued: “All officers have got a certain level of training in first aid. But I’d like to think that, even if I was a member of the public, I’d have stopped and tried to do something.

"It is part of our job, though – we’re not just there to fight crime. We are there to help people, and ultimately that’s what we did that night.”

Cleveland Police Federation Chair Stephen Williams-Reader said: “What absolutely superb life saving work from Steven and Beth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It takes a huge level of bravery to go towards incidents like this and step forward to try and save someone’s life.

“I applaud these officers’ quick actions in identifying the man was in trouble and providing first aid until the ambulance arrived. They undoubtedly saved his life. They are total heroes. We are very proud of them.”

PC Robinson and PC Gardiner will attend the first ever Cleveland Police Federation Bravery Awards on Thursday, March 30.

At the event a winner will be announced who will travel to London for the National Police Federation Bravery Awards in July.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you need help, contact the Samaritans online at https://www.samaritans.org/ or call 116 123.

Read More
Investigation launched after house damaged in ‘deliberate’ fire in Hartlepool st...
HartlepoolREADER