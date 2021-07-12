Police plea to trace driver after collision with teen cyclist in Hartlepool

Officers are appealing to trace the driver of a vehicle, possibly a dark grey Audi, the incident involving a 13-year-old boy in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police have said in a statement that the driver stopped the vehicle briefly at the scene although no details were exchanged between the pair.

The boy was taken to hospital to be checked over.

The collision took place at the junction of Hart Lane with Hart Avenue.

Police are also appealing to a woman who was walking a dog in the area.

Officers say may have witnessed the incident and may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

The incident happened around 3.30pm on Monday, July 5, on the corner of the town’s Hart Lane and Hart Avenue.

Anyone with information or any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact PC Jack Stokes, from Cleveland Police, on 101, quoting incident number 110731.