John Evans, Tyler Evans and Jordan Keegan were praised by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team for their quick actions in helping locate the male at Hartlepool Marina.

John, Tyler and Jordan acted quickly while on their bikes and guided local police units to the male’s whereabouts.

This allowed an exact location for a police drone to be deployed and the vulnerable male was located safely close to the water’s edge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured from left to right: Jordan, Tyler and John with T/Inspector Kelsey and PC Coggin/Photo: Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police said the trio showed “selfless community spirit” during the incident on May 30.

They were invited to Hartlepool Police Station and received signed appreciations as well as complimentary cinema tickets and meals in recognition of their actions.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: “The actions of John, Tyler and Jordan probably saved a life that evening.”