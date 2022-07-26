John Evans, Tyler Evans and Jordan Keegan were praised by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team for their quick actions in helping locate the male at Hartlepool Marina.
John, Tyler and Jordan acted quickly while on their bikes and guided local police units to the male’s whereabouts.
This allowed an exact location for a police drone to be deployed and the vulnerable male was located safely close to the water’s edge.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police said the trio showed “selfless community spirit” during the incident on May 30.
They were invited to Hartlepool Police Station and received signed appreciations as well as complimentary cinema tickets and meals in recognition of their actions.
Read More
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: “The actions of John, Tyler and Jordan probably saved a life that evening.”
Officers also thanked Vue Cinema and Pizza Hut for donating the gifts.