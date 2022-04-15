Police release video footage in search for missing East Durham man

Barry Hopkins left his home in Shotton Colliery at around 8.30am on Tuesday, March 22, with security cameras later placing him in Peterlee at around 10.10am.

Durham Police said in a statement on Good Friday: “Do you have CCTV or dashcam footage that could help officers find missing man Barry Hopkins?

“Officers want to hear from anyone who lives or was passing the Caterpillar site, in Shotton Road, Peterlee, at around 10am on Tuesday, March 22.

Missing East Durham man Barry Hopkins.

“He is described as white, of medium build and was last seen wearing a blue bomber style jacket, black trousers, a blue baseball cap and a face mask.

“Officers have now released new CCTV footage showing the 65-year-old walking towards the junction with the A19 roundabout and Burnhope Way.

“It is possible Mr Hopkins could have caught a lift.