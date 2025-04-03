Police remain at Biffa's Hartlepool recycling plant for fifth day after human bones discovery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called to Biffa’s premises, at Tofts Farm Industrial Estate, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, at 11.40am on Sunday, March 30, after staff found a number of bones.
The site remains closed and a forensics tent has been erected.
Police believe the inquiry “will take a considerable amount of time” and stressed that “there are numerous procedures to follow to identify the remains”.
Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, of the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said on Wednesday: “The investigation is in the very early stages and is extremely complex and sensitive due to the circumstances in which the remains have been found.
“We have a dedicated team of detectives and officers from departments across the force working at pace and conducting the investigation expeditiously to identify the remains, however, this will take a considerable amount of time.
“There are numerous procedures to follow to identify the remains and to establish the circumstances surrounding how they came to be at the recycling plant.
“I understand how concerning this will be for those living within our community and the wider public.
"I know there will be families who have missing loved ones and are worried about the remains, and I want to reassure you that if any relevant information comes to light, we will be in touch.”
Biffa is a waste management company that serves 95% of the country and deals with commercial recycling, food waste collection, general waste collection and hazardous waste.
A spokesperson for the firm said earlier this week: “Police were called after remains were found at the plant on Sunday, March 30.
"We are unable to comment on the investigation and the site remains closed until further notice.”
Det Insp Pringle added: “I would encourage anyone who has concerns to please speak to an officer or to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 055293.”